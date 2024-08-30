Dundee United forward Rory MacLeod has completed his medical with Southampton before sealing a season-long loan move, according to Sky Sports News.

Last-moment transfer business is going on at English clubs as the curtains are drawn over a prolonged summer window.

Teams are now set to submit deal-sheets and be allowed some additional time to conclude business.

Saints, who have brought in quite a number of new players already, are still working for more.

They have now agreed a loan deal with Scottish side Dundee United to sign their young forward MacLeod on loan.

At the age of just 18, he has notched up 28 senior appearances for his club and Saints look at him as a future prospect.

MacLeod has now completed his medical with Russell Martin’s team and has agreed personal terms.

Southampton will have the option to make the teenager’s move permanent next year for a fee in the region of £150,000.