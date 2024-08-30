Orel Mangala will undergo a medical at Everton later this morning and ‘after new rounds of negotiation’ the deal on the table is a straight loan.

Everton have been pushing to bring the former Nottingham Forest midfielder back to the Premier League from Lyon.

They have had to withstand a late hijack attempt from Italian side Fiorentina, but remain on course to do the deal.

Mangala is now on Merseyside and will undergo his medical this morning, according to Sky Deutschland.

It is suggested that ‘after new rounds of negotiation’ Mangala will join Everton on a straight loan deal.

It had been thought the loan could contain an option to buy or an obligation to make the move permanent.

Lyon are keen to offload players to ease their financial issues and will be shifting Mangala off the wage bill.

They will hope to see him shine in the Premier League and boost his value ahead of next summer.