Stoke City are set to re-sign Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle on deadline day, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

With Lewis Baker leaving Stoke for Blackburn Rovers late in the window, the Potters are looking to bring in a new midfielder.

Stoke boss Steven Schumacher has decided to pursue the signature of Cundle from Wolves on deadline day.

The 22-year-old midfielder spent the latter half of last season at Stoke and impressed with his performances in the Championship.

Cundle is now set to return to Stoke from Wolves again on the final day of the transfer window.

An agreement is being worked upon between the two clubs and a deal will be in place soon.

The midfielder will be at Stoke soon to undergo a medical and sign a contract with the Potters.

Baker’s transfer came as a shock but Stoke are set to bring in a replacement for him in the form of Cundle.