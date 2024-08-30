West Brom are set to beat Sheffield Wednesday to sign Everton defender Mason Holgate, according to journalist Harry Watkinson.

The English centre-back has been deemed surplus to requirements at Goodison Park and the club are open to moving him on.

Holgate was close to joining French giants Lyon on a permanent deal but that move fell through.

Championship sides West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday have been interested in the Everton out-of-favour defender as well.

However, the Owls are now set to face disappointment in their Holgate chase as West Brom are set to sign the Toffees man.

It has been suggested that the former England youth international will join the Championship side on a season-long loan.

Holgate’s current contract at Everton expires next summer and it has been claimed that he has played his last game for the Toffees.

The 27-year-old versatile defender will be looking to impress Carlos Corberan this season with his performances to earn a fresh contract at the Hawthorns next summer.