West Brom are moving to beat Sheffield Wednesday to the signature of Everton defender Mason Holgate, according to the Express & Star.

The Baggies snapped up attacker Mikey Johnston from Celtic on deadline day, but want to make another splash.

They have turned their attention to Holgate, who is surplus to requirements at Everton and could leave Goodison.

Holgate has looked to be heading for Danny Rohl’s Sheffield Wednesday side, but West Brom have smelt an opportunity.

They have stepped in to try to hijack Holgate’s move to the Owls.

West Brom are now working overtime to make sure they sign Holgate before the transfer window closes.

Holgate would hand Baggies boss Carlos Corberan another option at the back.

With West Brom expected to challenge for promotion from the Championship, the move may be more attractive for Holgate than heading to Sheffield Wednesday.