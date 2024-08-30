West Ham United ‘could be exploring’ a last minute deal to sign a centre-back, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers have having a busy end to the transfer window as they move out the likes of Maxwel Cornet and James Ward-Prowse.

They want to bring in midfielder Carlos Soler and could also yet sell Nayef Aguerd, with the defender available and of interest to several sides.

And West Ham ‘could be exploring’ bringing a centre-back at the last minute, but it will depend on whether Aguerd is moved on.

It is unclear who West Ham might be targeting, but the clock is ticking down and Aguerd is still at the London Stadium.

He is suggested to have knocked back a proposal from Saudi Arabia and would rather play his football in Spain.

La Liga’s window also closes tonight, but Saudi sides have until Monday evening to do deals.

A late move to Saudi Arabia would not help West Ham though as they would be unable to sign a replacement.