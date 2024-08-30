West Ham United are growing optimistic about getting their hands on Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler on deadline day.

The Hammers have been working on a deal to sign the PSG midfielder on loan for the last few weeks.

Tim Steidten has offered other options to Julen Lopetegui but the West Ham boss has been pushing to land the Spaniard.

A deal is in place between the player and West Ham and negotiations with PSG have been progressing, but his arrival has been dependent on the Hammers moving on a few players.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, there is growing optimism at West Ham about signing Soler before the window closes tonight.

The East London club are pushing to sign the Spaniard but are also looking to make space on their wage bill.

West Ham are now confident that they will be able to move the players needed to bring in Soler from PSG.

If things go according to plan the midfielder will fly out to England to undergo a medical and complete the other formalities of the move to West Ham.

The Hammers are likely to sign Soler on an initial loan with an option to buy for a fee of €20m.