West Ham United are ‘not actively looking’ to offload one of their midfielders who is wanted by another Premier League club, but could still sell, according to Sky Sports News.

The Hammers are keen to make room in the squad to bring in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler, who they have agreed a deal for.

Winger Maxwel Cornet could move today, with Crystal Palace and Southampton both interested in signing him on loan.

Nottingham Forest are exploring a move for midfielder James Ward-Prowse, but he is a player West Ham are ‘not actively looking’ to let go.

Ward-Prowse could still depart however if the deal is right as they could be open to the right offer.

The midfielder is down the pecking order at the London Stadium and the arrival of Soler would not help on that front.

Ward-Prowse only made the move to West Ham last summer from Southampton.

The 29-year-old was highly rated by previous boss David Moyes, who has now been succeeded by Julen Lopetegui.