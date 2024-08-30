West Ham United are not keen to let Andy Irving go before the window closes, despite Celtic wanting to take him to Scotland, according to Sky Sports News.

Celtic are busy wrapping up the capture of Augsburg midfielder Arne Engels, but Brendan Rodgers would like another midfielder to come through the door.

West Ham star Irving is firmly on Celtic’s radar as an addition and the Bhoys have been exploring a loan swoop.

Irving spent last season on loan in the Austrian top flight at Austria Klagenfurt.

The Hammers though are not keen on letting Irving go before the window closes, giving Celtic an issue.

Whether the Scottish champions can convince West Ham to play ball remains to be seen, but time is running out.

Another possible option for Celtic in the engine room department is Dundee’s Luke McCowan.

The Dens Park outfit have been reluctant to let McCowan go.