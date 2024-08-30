West Ham United have turned down the chance to sign Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers fielded an offer from Nelson’s agent during the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

It is suggested that West Ham were offered much more favourable terms to sign the winger than they had been offered earlier in the window.

The Hammers considered whether to get involved in the race for Nelson, but ultimately opted against it.

West Ham believe they have enough options in Nelson’s position and are not making an offer for the Arsenal man.

Nelson is still expected to leave Arsenal before the transfer window closes.

Ipswich Town are now leading the hunt to land the Arsenal star.

West Ham have signed a host of players this summer and, with the expected capture of Carlos Soler from Paris Saint-Germain, are expected to be finished for the window.