Wolverhampton Wanderers are likely to conclude their summer transfer business with the capture of Carlos Forbs despite suggestions of being still in the market for a defender, according to talkSPORT.

Wolves have been working on multiple deals on the final day of the transfer window to back boss Gary O’Neil.

While only one arrival in the form of Sam Johnstone has been confirmed so far, two more are currently in the works.

Brazilian midfielder Andre is set to arrive at Molineux on a £21m deal while Forbs will be a loan signing.

Forbs has flown to England to undergo his medical before sealing his loan move to O’Neil’s side.

Reports had earlier emerged that Forbs might not be the final piece of business for O’Neil’s side with a defender still being sought.

However, with just about an hour remaining for the window to close, signing a defender might not be possible.

Now as things stand, Forbs might as well be the club’s final piece of business.