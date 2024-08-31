Chelsea are not covering all of Jadon Sancho’s wages while he is on loan at the club from Manchester United, according to the BBC.

The Blues shipped out Raheem Sterling to Arsenal on loan on deadline day and brought in Sancho from Manchester United.

Sancho has joined Chelsea on loan for the season with an obligation to make the move permanent next summer.

Chelsea will pay between £20m and £25m for Sancho, depending upon how they do this season and where they finish in the Premier League.

They are not though covering all of Sancho’s wages during the season-long loan.

While Chelsea are picking up the big majority of the winger’s pay packet, Manchester United will still be making a contribution.

Sancho spent the second half of last term on loan at Borussia Dortmund after falling out with Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United have been keen to offload him this summer, but had to wait until deadline day to get him out through the door.