One of Newcastle United’s stars has reached an agreement with an interested club, but needs to finalise his departure terms with the Magpies.

Newcastle had a disastrous end to the summer transfer window as they failed to bring in a centre-back as requested by Eddie Howe and also did not strengthen the winger position they had been looking for.

The club’s lengthy chase of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi went nowhere, while earlier this summer they lost top talents Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh.

Now they could see another player go as defender Kieran Trippier is in talks with Turkish club Eyupspor.

The transfer window remains open in Turkey and Trippier would be able to make the move to Eyupspor, who are based in Istanbul.

According to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, Trippier has agreed to make the move to Eyupspor, but is looking to reach an agreement with Newcastle.

The defender has a year left on his contract at St James’ Park and Eyupspor want him to agree a departure.

The Turkish Super Lig club are now waiting for Trippier to finalise things at his end to be able to join.

Offloading Trippier without being able to bring in a replacement may not be a step that Howe wants to take, but the defender has given his green light to the move to Turkey.