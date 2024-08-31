Crystal Palace turned down the chance to sign a player that Wolves snapped up on deadline day, according to the South London Press.

Gary O’Neil moved to add to his squad before the window slammed shut until January and the Molineux club got deals done.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone arrived from Crystal Palace, while midfielder Andre landed from Brazilian club Fluminense. Wolves’ final piece of business was bringing in winger Carlos Forbs from Ajax.

Forbs joined on a season-long loan deal, but the move will be turned into a permanent move if certain objectives are met during the course of his stint.

The wide-man though could have been playing his football at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace were offered the chance to sign Forbs earlier on during the transfer window, but decided not to move forward.

Palace are due to head to Molineux to face Wolves at the start of November and the Eagles will want to make sure not signing Forbs does not come back to bite them.

Wolves have lost both their opening Premier League games this term and will hope their deadline day business can inspire a turnaround.