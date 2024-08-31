Former Premier League star Jason Cundy has warned that Everton could be playing Rotherham United in the Championship in their new stadium next season, given their form.

Everton went into Saturday’s home meeting with Bournemouth having lost their opening two Premier League games, but leading 2-0 with just five minutes left, looked like getting their first three points on the board.

Boss Sean Dyche saw his side collapse though, conceding three goals in nine minutes to lose 3-2 and end the game beaten.

They have now taken none of the opening nine points available and after the international break face a daunting trip to play Aston Villa.

Matters could get worse for Everton before they get better and ex-Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur defender Cundy thinks Dyche has questions to answer for the Bournemouth debacle.

Cundy stressed that the way things are heading, Everton face playing Rotherham in the Championship in their new stadium next season; that would also require Rotherham to get promoted from League One this season.

“I don’t know where Dyche goes from here”, Cundy said post match on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live.

“There must be some serious questions about what his future looks like.

“I’ve seen some video footage of Everton fans leaving Goodison Park, they could be going into that new stadium, as we stand right now, in the Championship playing Rotherham.”

Dyche made two substitutions during the game, with both coming in the final ten minutes as Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto were introduced from the bench.