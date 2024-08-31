Celtic legend John Hartson has hailed the Bhoys’ transfer window and feels they have covered every position.

The Scottish champions made three additions on deadline day as Auston Trusty arrived to strengthen the defence, while midfielder Luke McCowan and Arne Engels joined.

Engels is a club record signing as Celtic had to pay a whopping £11m to convince Bundesliga club Augsburg to sell him.

Combined with the signings earlier in the transfer window, Hartson believes Celtic have had a great summer on the recruitment front.

He feels the Bhoys covered all their bases with their additions and praised the club for their ‘excellent work’.

Hartson wrote on X: “Excellent work from Celtic.

“Smashing their record transfer for Engels.

“Covered every position that needed strengthening goalkeeper.. defender.. left sided player.. midfield and centre forward.”

Brendan Rodgers was keen to strengthen his Celtic squad ahead of what is an expanded Champions League this season.

The Bhoys have been drawn to play RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Atalanta, Young Boys, Dinamo Zagreb, Slovan Bratislava and Aston Villa.