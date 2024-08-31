Fixture: Leeds United vs Hull City

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his team to host Hull City in a Championship clash at Elland Road this afternoon.

The Whites managed to add full-back Isaac Schmidt to the ranks on deadline day and will now be looking to take all three points against the Tigers.

They grabbed their first win of the season last week when running out 2-0 winners away at Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds also beat Hull 3-1 at Elland Road last term and start as favourites to claim another win today.

Illan Meslier slots in between the sticks for Leeds, who have a back four Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Junior Firpo.

Midfield sees Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev start the game, while Manor Solomon, Brenden Aaronson and Willy Gnonto support Mateo Joseph.

Farke can look towards his bench if changes are needed and his options today include Largie Ramazani and Joel Piroe.

Leeds United Team vs Hull City

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo, Ampadu, Gruev, Solomon, Aaronson, Gnonto, Joseph

Substitutes: Darlow, Byram, Wober, Debayo, Rothwell, Tanaka, Ramazani, Piroe, Gelhardt