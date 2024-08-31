Manchester United’s summer transfer window has been better than recent ones, but the Red Devils are still not ready to compete with Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool, former Premier League striker Jermaine Beckford feels.

Erik ten Hag was backed in the market by Manchester United this summer, with INEOS making an impact, and the pressure is on the Dutchman to make the Red Devils competitive at the top end of the table again.

Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee both joined, while a double raid was launched on Bayern Munich for Noussair Mazaraoui and Matthijs de Ligt, with Manuel Ugarte a deadline day arrival.

Hopes are high that Manchester United have addressed a number of long-standing issues and former Everton striker Beckford does think the window was an improvement on windows past.

Even so, he is not of the view that the window makes Manchester United able to compete with Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, and says it is more of a stepping stone.

“This summer it has been a better transfer window than recent times at Manchester United, they are bringing the average age of the squad down and they have good quality in there”, Beckford said on the BBC.

“It’s a stepping stone at the moment, they are not going to be able to compete with Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City just yet.”

Manchester United have a test lined up on Sunday when they play host to Arne Slot’s Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League.

They will not meet either Arsenal or Manchester City until December, with both games away from home.