Fixture: Everton vs Bournemouth

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton boss Sean Dyche has picked his starting eleven to take on Bournemouth at Goodison Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Toffees badly need a win after losing their opening two league games of the season, scoring no goals and conceding seven.

They do though head into the game on the back of a morale boosting EFL Cup win over Doncaster Rovers.

Bournemouth have drawn their two league matches so far and went out of the EFL Cup at the hands of West Ham.

Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal, while at the back Dyche selects Seamus Coleman, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield sees Everton go with Idrissa Gueye and Tim Iroegbunam, while Jack Harrison, Dwight McNeil and Iliman Ndiaye support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Dyche needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where his options include Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto.

Everton Team vs Bournemouth

Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Iroegbunam, Harrison, McNeil, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Young, Dixon, O’Brien, Garner, Armstrong, Doucoure, Lindstrom, Beto