Newcastle United failed with an offer of up to £50m for a Premier League attacker on deadline day, according to Sky Sports News.

Eddie Howe’s side saw a chase to land centre-back Marc Guehi fall apart as the final week of the transfer window progressed.

Without another centre-back they were convinced about turning to, Newcastle looked to hand Howe a winger to at least end the window with a reinforcement in the attacking third.

On deadline day, Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga became the man that Newcastle wanted and they failed with a £35m bid.

Newcastle did not call it a day though and went back with another proposal.

That bid could have been worth as much as £50m to Nottingham Forest if they had accepted and allowed Elanga to move to St James’ Park.

With no time to sign a replacement though and believing Elanga is a key man, Forest turned down the proposal.

Newcastle were left empty handed on deadline day and there are questions increasingly being asked about the club’s performance in the market.

They scrambled at the end of June to meet PSR rules and had to sell two talents in Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh.

And they ultimately ended the summer without signing a second centre-back beyond Lloyd Kelly or a winger, two positions Howe wanted strengthened.