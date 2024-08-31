Newcastle United are set to offload an out of favour star as he is due to soon be in Brazil to complete a move away from St James’ Park.

The Magpies had an underwhelming transfer window this summer as they first scrambled to comply with PSR rules at the end of June and then ended without the centre-back and winger reinforcements they had been chasing.

Eddie Howe’s side had been confident of landing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, but the Eagles would not sell for a price Newcastle were willing to pay.

Newcastle also had issues in getting out of favour players off the wage bill, which further complicated their bid to make signings.

Now, with the window in England closed, they are set to see left-back Jamal Lewis depart.

Lewis is set to make the move to Brazilian side Sao Paulo, according to Brazilian outlet UOL.

The move has been agreed and Lewis is expected to arrive in Brazil on Sunday to complete the switch.

Sao Paulo, who sit fifth in the Brazilian Serie A, have been looking for a left-back and believe that Lewis fits the bill.

The defender has a year left on his Newcastle deal and the exact terms of his departure remain unclear for now.