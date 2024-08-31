Raheem Sterling is at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon to watch Arsenal take on Brighton & Hove Albion, according to the Daily Mirror.

Arsenal got the deal to sign Sterling on loan from Chelsea through on deadline day and he will soon be at the disposal of Mikel Arteta.

The agreement came too late for Sterling to be registered to be in the mix for his debut today, but he will still be at the game.

Sterling will be at the Emirates Stadium with his family to watch his new club in action.

The winger is on loan at Arsenal from Chelsea for the season and will look to make his bow after the international break.

Chelsea were clear with Sterling that he was no longer in their plans and would not play this season if he did not move.

A move to Arsenal has made sense for both parties and Sterling will look to play regularly in advance of what will be likely permanent exit from Chelsea next summer.

The 29-year-old had interest from abroad, but was keen to stay in the Premier League to try to get back into the England squad.