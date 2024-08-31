Richard Keys has labelled Arsenal signing Raheem Sterling from Chelsea ‘smart business’, but believes Liverpool have made the best signing of the summer transfer window.

The Gunners beat the clock on deadline day to strike a deal with Chelsea to take Sterling to the Emirates Stadium on loan.

Sterling had been told he would not feature for the Blues if he did not secure a move away from Stamford Bridge and Arsenal quickly emerged as the only realistic destination.

Keys thinks that signing Sterling was a good move on Arsenal’s part, but reserved best piece of summer business tag for Liverpool, who landed Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

He wrote on X: “Smart business Arsenal getting Sterling for nothing.

“Best signing has got to be Chiesa – what a steal at £10m.”

Liverpool pounced to land Chiesa on a bargain fee given he had entered the final year of his contract at Juventus.

The Italy winger was also wanted by Barcelona, but financial issues saw a move to land him flounder and Liverpool stepped in.