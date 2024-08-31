Former top flight star Tam McManus has expressed his delight at the reaction of a player Celtic brought in on deadline day.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were busy on deadline day as they looked to shape a squad to see them through until at least January.

The Scottish champions brought one defender in through the door in the shape of Auston Trusty, who joined from Sheffield United, while midfielder Arne Engels and Luke McCowan landed from Augsburg and Dundee, respectively.

📸 Here is your final signing of the summer, Celtic fans! Luke McCowan joined from Dundee for £1m ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Pxy5toF59u — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) August 30, 2024

Dundee rejected bids from Hibernian for McCowan, but Celtic came up with a package which suited the Dens Park side and the deal got done.

Ex-Hibs man McManus was left delighted with McCowan’s reaction as he pulled on a Celtic shirt and walked into an empty Celtic Park.

He wrote on X: “Don’t know why but this made me smile massively. Not the biggest signing Celtic will make nor do I think he will be a regular.

“Seeing his reaction though when he walked out that tunnel was everything you love about football.

“The enormity of it sank in when he seen the size of the club he had just signed for. Worked his arse off and now has his dream move.

“Well done Luke don’t know you but I’m delighted for you.”

Celtic are due to host McCowan’s former club Dundee at the end of October and the midfielder is sure to want to be given the vote to start by Rodgers.