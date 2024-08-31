Sporting Lisbon are currently leading the race for a striker that could still pick Brighton as his destination, according to the Daily Telegraph.

While the transfer window has now closed in England, in some other countries the decision was made not to shut it while teams were preparing for weekend games and it closes on Monday.

The window remains open until Monday night in Portugal and Sporting Lisbon are pushing to bring in 19-year-old striker Conrad Harder from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

Brighton are still an option for Harder, with a move that would happen in 2025 now the English transfer window has closed.

The Seagulls though trail Sporting Lisbon, who ‘lead the race’ for the young striker after making a higher bid.

Harder may not want to wait until January to move and could prefer to head for Portugal now.

He has already made six appearances in the Danish Superliga so far this season, scoring twice and providing two assists.

Harder has been capped at youth level for Denmark and is an Under-20 international.