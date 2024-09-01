Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has denied that Casemiro left Old Trafford at half time in the side’s 3-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

Arne Slot became the first Liverpool manager to win his first meeting with Manchester United since Bob Paisley, and that on away turf too.

An early Trent Alexander-Arnold goal that was disallowed served as a warning for Manchester United, who ultimately conceded three times as Luis Diaz struck twice and Mohamed Salah once.

Casemiro was poor in the first 45 minutes and was replaced at half time; there was speculation post match that he even left Old Trafford when hearing he was being brought off.

Ten Hag insists that is not the case and Casemiro did not leave Old Trafford.

“It’s not true”, Ten Hag told talkSPORT.

“He was in the dressing room.

“I just met him.”

Casemiro was strongly linked with a possible exit from Manchester United in the summer, with a possible move to Saudi Arabia mooted.

The transfer window in Saudi Arabia is open until tomorrow evening.

Ten Hag though is sure Casemiro will continue to contributed.

He added: “I think in football everyone has to take responsibility, he won everything in his career you can imagine.

“He will keep contributing to our team. He is always winning. He will be there.”