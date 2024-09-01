Former Rangers attacker Gordon Dalziel has dubbed one Gers star ‘an impact player’, questioning whether he should be starting games and admits he is concerned about the gap to Celtic.

Rangers suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Celtic on Sunday to add to the air of gloom around the ability of the current squad to close the gap on their rivals.

Philippe Clement’s side started brightly at the start of both halves, but Celtic gradually asserted their dominance, with Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi and Callum McGregor scoring for the hosts.

Rangers boss Clement started with Rabbi Matondo, who scored twice in the Gers’ 6-0 crushing of Ross County.

Dalziel though thinks that the winger is more of an impact player that should be thrown on rather than a starter.

Even so, Dalziel is concerned about the level of the gap between Rangers and Celtic at the moment.

“Matondo for me, I’ve always said it – I know he played against Ross County and scored two and was unlucky not to get man of the match – for me he is an impact player”, Dalziel said post match on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“I think Rangers have got a few impact players, but the gulf between Rangers and Celtic just now is absolutely massive.

“I’d be worried.”

Matondo was linked with a move away from Rangers in the summer transfer window amid Leeds United showing interest.