Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel admits he cannot see what style of play the Gers are trying to implement under Philippe Clement, while he can clearly see what Celtic want to do under Brendan Rodgers.

Clement’s side suffered an early blow in the Scottish Premiership title race on Sunday when they lost 3-0 at Celtic Park.

Despite just four league games having been played, Celtic already have a five-point cushion over Rangers in the standings.

Dalziel admits that man for man, Celtic are far superior to the Rangers team at the moment, but he is more worried by the style of play and approach of the Gers.

Pointing his finger at Rangers boss Clement, Dalziel revealed he struggles to see what the Gers’ plan is during games, while for Celtic he can clearly see what they are trying to do.

“The manager can’t shy away from the blame”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“If you look at that Celtic squad, man for man they are a million times better.

“But look at the style of play of Celtic, you can see the plan.



“I am sitting there going, I can’t see the Rangers plan.



“Yes, against Ross County last week six and everybody’s thinking you can start to see it develop, but when you go up a level and you go to Celtic Park, you look at the movement from the middle of the park for Celtic, you look at the front men’s movement, full-backs getting in and overlapping – Rangers didn’t have that.

“You can still work on that and make that better and see progress. I don’t see that with Rangers.”

Clement now has the international break to prepare for Rangers’ trip to play Dundee United, who have taken one more point than the Gers so far this season.

Rangers are then in action in the Scottish League Cup against Dundee, before kicking off their Europa League league stage campaign away at Malmo.