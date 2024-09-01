Ryan Gravenberch has insisted he wants to see Mohamed Salah sign a new contract and stay at Liverpool.

Salah was superb at Old Trafford on Sunday as Liverpool eased to a 3-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Egyptian scored Liverpool’s last goal at Old Trafford, but assisted the two before that, which were scored by Luis Diaz.

Liverpool blew Manchester United away, but Salah admitted after the match that as things stand now is his last year at Anfield, with no new deal having been discussed.

Gravenberch is hoping that is not the case and admits he wants to see Salah stay; if it was up to him he would lock the forward down to a fresh deal.

“If you see him today, he is a really good player and really good for the club, but at the end the decision is for himself”, the midfielder told talkSPORT.

“If it’s me, I want Mo to stay.”

Salah, 32, has continued to be linked with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia and clubs from the Saudi Pro League will likely have their eye on signing the forward next summer on a free transfer.

Liverpool still have time to sit around the table with Salah in an attempt to extend his Anfield stay.