Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Brendan Rodgers has selected his Celtic team to do battle with rivals Rangers in a Glasgow derby clash at Celtic Park this afternoon.

With the window now closed until January and having made no fewer than three deadline day signings in the shape of Auston Trusty, Arne Engels and Luke McCowan, Rodgers will get down to business.

The Northern Irish tactician has lost just one encounter with Rangers out of 18 and will look to see that dominant record continue today.

Celtic already boast a two point lead over Rangers despite playing just three games and could swell that to five points with a win.

Kasper Schmeichel is between the sticks for Celtic today, while at the back Rodgers picks Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor.

In the centre of the park, Celtic have Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Paulo Bernardo, while Nicolas Kuhn and Daizen Maeda support Kyogo.

Rodgers can shuffle his pack if needed and his substitutes include Adam Idah and James Forrest.

Celtic Team vs Rangers

Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, McGregor, Bernardo, Hatate, Kuhn, Maeda, Kyogo

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Trusty, Palma, Idah, Valle, McCowan, Engels, Forrest, Ralston