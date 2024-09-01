Leeds United have locked down a teenage defender on a pre-contractual agreement, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Whites added to their full-back ranks before the transfer window closed on Friday by signing Isaac Schmidt from Swiss side St Gallen.

They also have an eye on the future though and have had a 16-year-old Nigerian called Leonard Ngenge on trial.

The young left-back caught the eye during his time at the club and though he is not allowed to join Leeds until he is 18 due to FIFA rules, the Whites want him.

Now they have successfully tied Ngenge to a pre-contract agreement.

He will head over to Yorkshire when he is 18 and join the club’s youth ranks.

Ngenge also had interest from Swedish club Hammarby, but they are hamstrung by the same FIFA rules.

Leeds will keep a close eye on Ngenge’s development during the two years until he can complete his move.