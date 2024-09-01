Fixture: Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 13:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their side and substitutes to go up against Newcastle United in the Premier League this afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou takes his Spurs side to St James’ Park without new signing Dominic Solanke, with the club keen to be cautious on the striker’s return.

The visitors are also without Richarlison, who is injured and expected to miss the next few weeks.

Spurs thrashed Everton 4-0 on their last outing, but lost 4-0 on their last visit to St James’ Park.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal for Tottenham today, who have a back four of Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin and Destiny Udogie.

In midfield, Postecoglou picks Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma, while James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Wilson Odobert support Heung-Min Son.

The Spurs boss can shake things up if needed and his options include Timo Werner and Lucas Bergvall.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Newcastle United

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son, Odobert

Substitutes: Forster, Spence, Davies, Devine, Gray, Bentancur, Bergvall, Johnson, Werner