Former Premier League boss Alan Pardew thinks Manchester United ‘put a rug’ under Erik ten Hag by just extending his deal for a year and should have given him a new two or three-year contract.

Speculation was rife at the end of the season that Ten Hag would be sacked by Manchester United, with part owners INEOS looking at new managers.

They spoke to several different managers before then holding talks with Ten Hag, deciding to keep him, but just triggering an option to extend his contract by a year.

Now there is big pressure on the Dutchman after Manchester United were thrashed 3-0 by Liverpool at Anfield, with the Reds dominant at the home of their rivals’.

Pardew thinks Manchester United must take some of the blame as they effectively undermined Ten Hag by not giving him a proper new contract and should have given him a real deal.

“That was a poor show in my opinion to take a year’s option on a manager you’ve gone out to Ibiza to say ‘you’re going to be our manager'”, Pardew said after the match on talkSPORT.

“You should have given him a two or three year contract.

“That put a rug under him, in my opinion, before he even started.

“Now he’s had a bad start, now he’s played Liverpool and a really disjointed performance, so it’s all coming together this situation.”

Ten Hag now has the international break to reflect on his side’s start and will hope that Manuel Ugarte can hit the ground running.