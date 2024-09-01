Millwall boss Neil Harris may go back for Oxford United forward Mark Harris in the January transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Neil Harris was looking for additions on deadline day and got Josh Coburn in from Middlesbrough, but lost Zian Flemming to Burnley.

Millwall made a late enquiry about bringing Oxford United’s Mark Harris to the Den before the window closed.

The Lions did not manage to pull off a swoop for Mark Harris, but could go back for him in the January transfer window.

If they do they are likely to face competition from German Bundesliga outfit Holstein Kiel.

Holstein Kiel also asked Oxford United about the attacker and were ready to do a deal.

Mark Harris has had a superb start to the new season with the U’s, scoring four goals in four Championship outings.

He has netted in successive games against Norwich City, Coventry City, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End.