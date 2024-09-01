Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has picked his starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s meeting with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

The Gers boss worked overtime in the recent transfer window to strengthen his squad, with several players also being offloaded as Todd Cantwell headed for Blackburn Rovers and Scott Wright joined Birmingham City, both on deadline day.

Rangers made signings of their own and Clement will hope over the course of the season to compete with Celtic.

Clement though has yet to beat Celtic as Rangers boss and will hope that record ends today.

Jack Butland is in goal for Rangers at Celtic Park, while at the back the Gers have James Tavernier, Robin Propper, John Souttar and Jefte.

Midfield sees Rangers go with Dujon Sterling, Connor Barron and Mohamed Diomande, while Rabbi Matondo and Vaclav Cerny support Cyriel Dessers.

Clement has options to turn to on the bench if needed at any point and he could bring on the likes of Danilo and Nicolas Raskin.

Rangers Team vs Celtic

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Jefte, Barron, Sterling, Diomande, Matondo, Cerny, Dessers

Substitutes: Kelly, Lawrence, Kasanwirjo, Balogun, Igmane, Raskin, McCausland, Fraser, Danilo