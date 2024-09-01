Fixture: Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 13:30 UK time

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has picked his team to host Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Magpies had a disappointing end to the summer transfer window as they failed to get any deals over the line on deadline day.

Howe was keen on another centre-back and a winger, but must now go with what he has got and is at least boosted by having Sandro Tonali again available for selection.

Newcastle come into the clash on the back of a penalty shootout win over Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup.

Nick Pope slots in between the sticks for Newcastle, who have a back four of Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth, Lloyd Kelly and Dan Burn.

Midfield sees Newcastle boss Howe pick Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Longstaff, while Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon support Alexander Isak.

If Howe wants to introduce fresh faces then he can turn to the bench, where his options include Miguel Almiron and Sandro Tonali.

Newcastle United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Pope, Livramento, Krafth, Kelly, Burn, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Longstaff, Barnes, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Trippier, Tonali, Targett, Osula, Hall, J Murphy, A Murphy, Almiron