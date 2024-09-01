The agent of one of Wolves’ stars is still trying to find his client a new home this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Gary O’Neil’s men were busy on deadline day as Sam Johnstone, Andre and Carlos Forbs came through the door at Molineux.

Goalkeeper Jose Sa, who has been pushed down the pecking order by the arrival of Johnstone, is looking to move on as he seeks regular game time.

The transfer window has closed in England, but it remains open in some other countries, such as Saudi Arabia.

Sa is open to heading to Saudi Arabia if a deal can be arranged.

His agent is now working to find him a move in the coming days.

Sa, 31, made the move to Wolves from Greek side Olympiacos in the summer of 2021.

The goalkeeper made 35 appearances in the Premier League for Wolves over the course of last season, keeping four clean sheets.

His deal at Molineux has another three years left to run.