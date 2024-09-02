Newcastle United’s long-term injury absentee Tyrone Mings is set to undergo a late check to see whether he can make a return with the club’s Under-21 side against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Mings has been out of action since the opening day of last season after picking up an injury against Newcastle United.

The 31-year-old has since made good progress on his cruciate ligament injury and is waiting for the all-clear to return to action.

Aston Villa’s Under-21 side are set to play Fleetwood Town in an EFL Trophy Group D match on Sunday.

The club are allowed to field two over-aged players in that match and Mings could fit in.

However, for that to happen though, the veteran will have to pass a late fitness test.

It now remains to be seen whether Mings can pass his check to make himself available for the match.

Returning to the first-team fold will be the next step for Mings, who is still contracted with Aston Villa for another two years.