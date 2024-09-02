Former top flight star Hans Kraay Jr believes that Santiago Gimenez was ‘smart’ not to move to Nottingham Forest this summer.

The Tricky Trees persistently chased the Mexican striker in the closing stages of the transfer window and eventually agreed a fee with Feyenoord.

However, despite Feyenoord being happy to sell, Gimenez was not happy with the move and turned Forest down.

The Premier League side even sent a delegation to the Netherlands in a bid to change his mind, but Gimenez stood firm and Kraay Jr thinks he was right to do so.

He believes Gimenez was aware just how difficult it is in the Premier League and at Feyenoord he gets to shine in the Champions League.

“People who have looked at it say that Nottingham Forest might be the level for Gimenez”, Kraay Jr told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“So then €25m is enough. But I think it’s smart of him not to do it.

“The boy scored 23 in the Eredivisie last year, but he lost it in recent months.

“I think Santiago is smarter [than those who tell him to go to the Premier League].

“Who knows, against City, United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs, he doesn’t even get one and a half chances per game.”

And Kraay Jr added: “Santiago will stay with Feyenoord, score more than 23 and play in the Champions League.

“This is his right.”

Nottingham Forest ultimately ended up not signing a striker on deadline day.