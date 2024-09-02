Blackpool met a contender for their managerial job in London last week and he ‘seems to be first choice’ for the club, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The League One side parted company with Neil Critchley towards the end of August, with the former QPR boss being shown the door.

Blackpool have been hunting a permanent boss to step in as his successor, but have so far made no appointment.

They are closely looking at a number of options, but met a candidate in London last week.

It is unclear who Blackpool met, but it is claimed he ‘seems to be first choice’.

What is preventing Blackpool from moving forward with a speedy appointment remains to be seen.

They are in League One action at the weekend when they head to face promotion favourites Huddersfield Town.

All eyes will be on whether Blackpool have a new manager at the helm by the time they meet the Terriers.