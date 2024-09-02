Paul Lambert has insisted that Celtic need a strong Rangers competing with them in the Scottish Premiership, but he does not see the Gers being able to do that now.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were head and shoulders above their rivals on Sunday as they ran out convincing 3-0 winners at Celtic Park.

Pressure is growing on Gers boss Philippe Clement to get his side to challenge Celtic after a period of struggle since Steven Gerrard left; the Belgian boss has yet to win an encounter with Celtic.

Lambert believes it is very much in Celtic’s interests to have a strong Rangers pushing them.

However, the Celtic legend does not believe that Rangers as they are at the moment are capable of providing that challenge over the course of a season.

“The longer this [Clement not getting a win against Celtic] goes on, the more pressure it heaps on Rangers”, Lambert told PLZ Soccer.

“And Celtic need a strong Rangers as well.

“They need a strong Rangers, but at the moment, over a season I don’t think they’ve got it, just at this moment.

“It might be later on, maybe it does come, but at this moment I’m not so sure it’s strong enough to compete with Celtic.”

Clement made a number of signings during the closing stretch of the transfer window as the likes of Nedim Bajrami and Neraysho Kasanwirjo landed at Ibrox.

Whether Clement’s transfer business can help close the gap on Celtic remains though open to question.