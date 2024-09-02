Chelsea target Victor Osimhen has agreed to join Galatasaray on a loan deal.

The Blues worked hard to try to sign Osimhen before the English transfer window closed, but despite efforts as late as deadline day, they failed and the striker stayed put at Napoli.

Napoli though have remained keen to move Osimhen on with his £160,000 a week pay packet a big burden for the Italian side to carry.

They have agreed a loan deal with Turkish side Galatasaray, which will see the Istanbul outfit pick up the striker’s wages, but have needed the green light from Osimhen.

Now that has come, according to Sky Italia, and Osimhen will spend the season in Turkey.

He is due to now get on a plane for Turkey and then be put through his medical on Tuesday.

Galatasaray will hope to see Osimhen make a big difference on the pitch, but off it, the loan does not have any option for them to purchase him on a permanent basis.

Osimhen also had interest from Saudi Arabia this summer, but was cold on the idea of a move to the Middle East.

He will not now be available in the January window for Chelsea or a Saudi side to sign.