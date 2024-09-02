Three Turkish clubs, including Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce, have established contact with Newcastle United to discuss the possibility of signing Kieran Trippier on loan with an option to buy, according to Sky Sports News.

Trippier is unhappy with his situation at St James’ Park, having lost his place to Tino Livramento in the right-back position.

He has been linked with a move away and clubs from countries where the transfer window is still open have been linked with wanting the defender.

Now concrete interest has emerged from Turkey, where as many as three clubs are keen on the experienced former Atletico Madrid star.

Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Eyupsor are the three clubs that have contacted Newcastle for Trippier.

All three clubs are keen on signing Trippier on loan for the season and want to insert an option to buy in the contract.

Manager Eddie Howe has stressed the importance of Trippier to his team and is believed to be keen on keeping him.

If the defender has his heart set on going though, it is unclear if the Magpies will stand in his way.