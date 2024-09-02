Norwich City sporting director Ben Knapper believes that Liverpool loanee Kaide Gordon is an exciting young player that the Canaries are looking forward to working with.

The Canaries secured the signing of the teenage winger on loan from Liverpool on the final day of the summer transfer window.

It is the 19-year-old’s first move away from the Merseyside club, having joined from Derby County in February 2021.

The Championship club’s sporting director, while giving his opinion on the signing, insisted that he and the rest of the club are keenly looking forward to the opportunity to work with an ‘exciting young player” in Gordon.

“Kaide is an exciting young player who we’re looking forward to working with this season”, Knapper told his club’s official website.

Knapper further took time to thank Liverpool for letting Norwich conclude the move, which was a vote of trust.

“We’re thankful to everyone at Liverpool for trusting us with this next stage in his development, in what will be his first senior loan experience.

“He will add competition in wide areas, and we are hopeful this will be a mutually beneficial step for all parties.”

Knapper will add Premier League and Europa League experience to Johannes Hoff Thorup’s squad in the race for promotion from the Championship.