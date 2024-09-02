Former Premier League star Michael Brown believes that Wolves manager Gary O’Neil must have been left a little disappointed by the club’s transfer activity and will have done an unbelievable job if he can guide the team to a mid-table finish.

After shaking off their fears regarding the financial fair play rules, Wolves spent more freely in the summer transfer market, bringing in as many as eight players before the window shut.

They also lost two of their regular starters in Pedro Neto and Max Kilman to Chelsea and West Ham, respectively.

Brown feels that Wolves’ transfer activity throughout the summer was unsatisfactory and must have left the manager disappointed.

With the uncertainty now hovering over the club following their poor start to the season, Brown feels that a mid-table finish would be an unbelievable job for the manager.

“I think Gary O’Neil is going to be a little disappointed with Wolves’ window”, Brown told the BBC.

“I think they need a little bit more in the squad and he is going to really have to do well on the training ground.

“We know how thorough he is, how detailed he is but I think they may be caught a little bit short.

“They may be down there [the bottom of the table] to some extent, there may be some uncertainty.

“If he gets them anywhere away from the pack and near the middle of the table he would have done unbelievably yet again.”

Wolves brought in three players on deadline day with Andre coming from Fluminese, Sam Johnstone from Crystal Palace and Carlos Forbs from Ajax.