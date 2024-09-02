Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel has identified a player he thinks would welcome being dropped by Philippe Clement.

Rangers are already five points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table despite just four games having been played.

They lost 3-0 at Celtic Park on Sunday and struggled to lay a glove on Celtic, who eased to a comfortable victory to make it four wins from four league games.

Questions are being asked about a number of Rangers players and none more so than Gers skipper James Tavernier.

Dalziel thinks that Tavernier has been well and truly off the pace for Rangers this term, while he believes that the captain would actually welcome being dropped.

“His overall play defensively and going forward, which is very strong, his delivery, free kicks, set plays, he’s been poor, he’s off it”, Dalziel said post match on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“He looks an unhappy player to me.

“He looks a player that, see if you took him out of the team, I think he would quite like that.”

Tavernier was strongly linked with a possible move to both Saudi Arabia and Turkey this summer, but neither materialised for the right-back.