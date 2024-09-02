MK Dons manager Mike Williamson has termed Newcastle United loanee Joe White as a creative footballer, who he feels will naturally influence games with his ability.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder joined the League Two side on deadline day, moving out on his fourth spell away from his childhood club.

White is not new to League Two football having spent the first half of last season at Crewe Alexandra.

He then returned to his parent club in January and played four Premier League matches until the end of the season before now being sent out to League Two yet again.

The MK Dons boss is visibly delighted with the capture of White, who he feels is creative, technically gifted and can influence games with his ability.

“Joe is a technically gifted player who can operate in-between the lines”, Williamson told his club’s official website.

“He’s a creative footballer who will naturally influence games with his ability.

“We’re extremely grateful to Newcastle United for trusting us with one of their most exciting talents this season.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him!”

White made six goal contributions in 25 matches overall for Crewe last season.

He scored three goals for the club in 20 league games and will be looking to impress Newcastle with his loan stint at MK Dons.