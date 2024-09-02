Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen thinks the Reds are looking like ‘a serious outfit’ after they brushed aside Manchester United to win 3-0 at Old Trafford.

New Reds boss Arne Slot became the first Liverpool manager since Bob Paisley to win his first game against Manchester United.

Liverpool have now won all three of their Premier League games this season, with Slot making a superb start at the helm.

Owen was hugely impressed with what he saw from Liverpool at Old Trafford and feels they have got rid of any question marks that were hanging over them.

The former Reds striker feels that Slot’s men now look ready to challenge for the title and are a serious outfit.

“They look so smooth. They attack well, they are efficient, they don’t concede many chances”, Owen said post match on Optus Sport.

“I know it’s early in the season, but if anybody had any question marks whatsoever in terms of are Liverpool challengers this season, then there is your answer.

“This is a serious outfit.”

Liverpool are due to play host to Nottingham Forest after the international break, before then welcoming West Ham United to Anfield in the EFL Cup, a competition in which they are the holders.