Liverpool will review the situation of one of their promising talents ahead of January and could send him out on loan, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Reds cashed in on a number of young players this summer, with Fabio Carvalho, Sepp van den Berg and Bobby Clark all sold.

A host were also loaned out, with the likes of Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak and Calvin Ramsay all heading elsewhere for game time.

Liverpool kept hold of striker Jayden Danns though, despite him having interest from several sides.

Danns though will have his situation reviewed by Liverpool in the coming months as they decide what to do.

If it is felt that Danns is not getting enough game time then the Reds could sanction a loan exit in January.

The striker is rated highly at Anfield and Liverpool would want to be fully convinced that any loan destination was the right one.

That was not the case this summer, with Arne Slot and his team blocking a move away from Anfield for Danns.