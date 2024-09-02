Manchester City talent Joel Ndala is to have a medical with PSV Eindhoven today ahead of joining the Dutch club, according to the Athletic.

With the Dutch transfer window open until the end of today, PSV are keen to do business and they want Ndala in through the door.

An agreement is in place with Manchester City to sign the winger on loan with an obligation to buy which will become active if certain conditions are met.

He is rated as a top talent and was also wanted by AC Milan, but PSV have an agreement in place and he will have his medical today.

Even if PSV do end up buying Ndala on a permanent basis, Manchester City have made sure to insert a buy-back clause.

The deal also contains a sell-on clause in the event the Cityzens do not bring him back, but PSV later sell him.

Ndala will be looking to play on a regular basis in the Netherlands over the course of the campaign.

If he meets the agreed performance related goals then Manchester City will be paid €7m by PSV, with the fee possibly going as high as €10m.